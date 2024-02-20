University lecturers are set to protest this afternoon over the Government's failure to adhere to a national agreement on pay.

The action is lead by the Teachers' Union of Ireland which says its 4,600 members in the Technological University sector are unhappy with a regional variation when it comes to pay and conditions.

They say colleagues at TUs in the Dublin area receive far more than their rural counterparts, despite the Department of Higher Education signing up to a collective agreement in 2017.

Michael Gillespie is the General Secretary of the TUI and says their members want equal pay because the work is largely the same right around the country...