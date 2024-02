Crossmolina native Michael Lynn has been jailed for five-and-a-half years for stealing just over 18-million-euro from six financial institutions during the Celtic Tiger era.

The former solicitor did so by taking out multiple mortgages on the same properties, including his own 5-point-5-million-euro home in Howth, Co. Dublin.

The judge set a sentence of thirteen years but gave him credit for the years he spent in prison in Brazil while fighting his extradition to Ireland.