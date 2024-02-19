A Castlerea festival took top honours at the Local Authority Members Association Awards in Dublin on Saturday night.

Castlerea Rose Festival was among a number of local projects shortlisted in their respective categories.

They took home the award of Best Festival in the country for the week long programme of events they run each year in late July into the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice was among those in Dublin at the weekend to collect the award.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about how much work goes into such a project...