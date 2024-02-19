Westport based Independent councillor Johno O’Malley claims there’s strong local opposition to one of the proposed routes for the development of a greenway from Aughavale in Westport out to Murrisk.

He claims the proposed route will impact on local businesses and farms and is also planned to run through a flood plain.

He raised

Local concerns about the proposed route at the monthly meeting of Mayo County Council.

A meeting will take place later this week in Westport between representatives of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), local councilors and landowners about the proposal.

Cllr O’Malley spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the problems of running a greenway along this route...