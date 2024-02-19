Patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region today are experiencing delays.

There are 57 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today, the second most overcrowded in the country today, according to INMO trolley watch figures.

36 patients are waiting for admission to Sligo University Hospital and 21 at Mayo University Hospital.

5 patients are waiting for admission to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally today, 558 patients are waiting on trolleys with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick, where 112 patients are waiting for beds.