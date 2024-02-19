A sitting MEP and Northern Irish MP have been confirmed as the Sinn Fein Candidates to contest the upcoming European Elections in the Midlands Northwest Constituency.

Chris MacManus currently holds a seat in the region, with the four chair constituency to become a 5 seater following June's election.

He'll be joined on the ballet paper by Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew, a current MP and former Agriculture Minister in the North.

The decision was made following an Election Convention held in the Kilmore Hotel, Cavan over the weekend.