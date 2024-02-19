18 social housing units will be included in the long awaited restoration development of the former Convent in Westport.

Details of the development were outlined to councillors at the monthly meeting of Mayo County Council by Tuath- the approved social housing body, that will work with Mayo County council to deliver the housing.

Tuath explained that the units will accommodate “age-friendly” tenants.

Westport Independent councilor Christy Hyland asked for clarification on what an “age- friendly” housing development means and was told it is for tenants aged 55 and over.

Councillor Hyland says “mixed tenure” developments are a better idea. He believes a mix of age groups in any such development is more appropriate.

He outlined his position afterwards to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley…