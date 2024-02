Two Sinn Fein candidates have been nominated to contest the local elections in the Swinford-Claremorris Municipal District.

At a convention at the weekend, sitting Charlestown based councillor Gerry Murray and Swinford based John Sheehan were selected to run in the June elections.

Up to 100 delegates attended the convention that was attended by the sitting Sinn Fein deputy in the county Rose Conway Walsh.