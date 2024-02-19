The death has taken place of Castlebar novelist, historian and educator Michael Mullen.

Michael of Rathbawn Drive, Castlebar, died at Mayo University Hospital at the weekend.

A widely-respected historian, he was one of Mayo's best known and most prolific writers, producing several novels and children's books as well as a number of plays.

He was internationally recognised for his historical works and was a former principal of Glenisland National School.

He also produced a number of short stories and radio plays, written both in Irish and in English.

One of his best known children’s novels was The Flight of the Earls.

His adult publications included among others The Festival of Fools, The Road Taken: A Guide to the Roads and Scenery of Mayo, The Hungry Land and The Viking Princess.

Michael was well known to many, sharing his views from politics to Mayo football, as he took his daily stroll around the county town.

He was honoured with the Wild Atlantic Words Festival's first Appreciation Award a number of years ago in Castlebar.

He was a columnist with The Connaught Telegraph newspaper for a half a century.

He is survived by his wife Deirdre, family and friends.

His remains will repose at Coady’s Funeral Home tomorrow (Tues) from 5.30 pm with removal at 7 pm to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar.

His funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Castlebar.

Ar dhéis Dé go raibh anam.