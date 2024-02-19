An information evening on how to apply for grants for Solar and Insulation Systems among other topics will take place this evening (19th) in Kiltane GAA Complex Bangor Erris at 8pm.

Everyone is invited to attend.

Among the subjects that will be discussed at tonight’s meeting are the appropriate dosage of minerals for both cattle and sheep and the new Quad Bike legislation.

There will be a speaker both from Leader and Bord Bia.

The event is organised by Erris Branches of the farm organisation, INHFA.