The Director General of RTE and the Chair of its board have been summoned to meet the media minister this morning.

Catherine Martin's request to Kevin Bakhurst and Siún Ní Raghallaigh comes after a weekend of political pressure for "full disclosure" on the exit packages paid to a number of RTE executives.

Kevin Bakhurst revealed over the weekend Rory Coveney accepted a payment when he stood down as Director of Strategy.

He didn't say how much, but it's understood he received around 200 thousand euro when he left the role.