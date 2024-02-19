A Sligo councillor has welcomed news that the new 42 bed unit at Sligo University Hospital is now out for tender.

It includes 2 21 bed wards along with a new theatre suite.

That's according to Councillor Thomas Walsh, who says tenders for the project are expected back by the end of Q1 2024, with the project due to begin in Q3 of 2024.

It's expected to take 30 months to construct.

The Fine Gael Councillor told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the project and what it means for the greater Sligo area..