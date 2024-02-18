Two projects have been submitted by Mayo County Council to the Department of Rural & Community Development for assessment for future funding under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

That’s according to Mayo Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon.

The Ballyhaunis Community Vision project and Ballintubber Abbey Culture & Heritage Visitor Centre project have both been put forward.

Deputy Dillon says this will come as welcome news for both communities involved.

He also says that for both communities it is not just about the physical transformation but also about revitalising community spirit and local pride.

Deputy Dillon has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan about the projects: