A six year old girl, injured in crash in Westmeath last week, has died in hospital.

Meanwhile, a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The six year old girl suffered serious injuries when the car she was travelling in crashed on the M6 eastbound near Tyrrellspass at about 4:00pm on Thursday 8th February.

She was taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead yesterday.

The other occupants of the car - a man in his 40s and a 9 year old boy - escaped serious injury.

Meanwhile in Dublin a man in his 20s was hit by a car outside Heuston Station at about 4:00am this morning.

The driver failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian was rushed to St. James's Hospital in a serious condition.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on either incident to come forward.