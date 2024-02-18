Gardaí are continuing to ask the public for assistance in tracing 16 year old Sennora Ward.

Sennora, from Tuam in County Galway, has been missing since Saturday February 10.

She is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slim build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a beige jumper, blue jeans and white runners. She was also carrying a small white clutch bag.

Sennora may have travelled to Oranmore, Co. Galway in recent days.

Anyone with information regarding Sennora’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station at 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.