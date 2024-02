An Garda Síochána were alerted this evening to a collision that occurred near Lough Talt in South Sligo.

The collision is understood to have occurred on the Ballina side of Lough Talt, on the main road close to the local church.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Motorists are being asked to proceed with caution as the road is currently being cleared.

No further information is available at this time.