A Sligo Councillor has called for upgrade works to be carried out on the Primary Care Centre in Collooney in order to make the building fit for purpose.

Councillor Thomas Walsh says the building has not been updated in a decade, and in order to keep it up to standard it needs to be upgraded.

The HSE have said that a review is due to take place on the Primary Care Centre in Collooney and the results of that will determine what happens next.

The Fine Gael Councillor has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: