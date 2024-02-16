As part of a visit to Mayo yesterday, new IFA President Francie Gorman met with a number of farmers in Achill.

This meeting was held prior to the Mayo IFA AGM in Castlebar yesterday evening.

During the meeting, a number of issues were highlighted by farmers, which included to topic of greenways which has particular reference to this part of the country.

Hill farmers in Achill also voiced their concerned with regards to the late payments of the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

Mirroring the thoughts of those in attendance, Mr. Gorman also addressed the issue of the lack of representation given to farmers by politicians.

IFA President Francie Gorman spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, firstly highlighting why he visited Mayo yesterday: