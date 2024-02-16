Renowned Mayo bus company Corduff Travel have announced the expansion of their workforce which will create over 100 jobs.

This comes with the business’s latest expansion in Castlebar, after purchasing the old Eircom building.

As part of extensive development plans, Corduff Travel will conduct refurbishment works on the Golden Mile Industrial Estate building and site.

Among the 100 plus jobs to be created include mechanics, technicians, sales representatives, administration staff, with roles ranging from apprentices as far a qualified personnel.

The current Eircom building will be converted into office spaces, with the work force to grow by 100% in the next 18 to 24 months.

A large scale heavy goods vehicle garage is also part of the plans, which would be in operation for 20 hours a day, acting as a one stop garage for all hauliers and bus and coach operators.

Corduff Travel currently employs over 150 people, with a fleet of over 140 vehicles.