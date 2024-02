Legal synthetic cannabis has been linked to incidents of psychosis.

A study by University of Galway and Mercy University Hospital (MUH) Cork, has found these readily available products can have adverse mental health effects.

Two of the men cited in the research had to be hospitalised, and receive treatment for a number of weeks before the psychosis stopped.

Bobby Smyth, Child Psychiatrist working in adolescent addiction in Dublin says there are changes to law that could help: