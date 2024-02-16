Library services in Ballaghaderreen have returned this morning, in a temporary building close to Supervalu.

That's according to Sinn Fein TD, Claire Kerrane who says the service has been missed by the whole community.

Works are due to begin on Dillon house in the town next month, and it's hoped the refurbished library building will be open by the end of the year.

Deputy Kerrane spoke to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan about the temporary library and what that means for the town of Ballaghaderreen....