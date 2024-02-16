Minister of State Ossian Smyth is in Galway today to officially launch the Return Deposit Scheme.

The scheme, which was brought in at the beginning of this month, sees a deposit charge placed on plastic bottles which is returned to the customer when they return the bottle to one the return machines in place across the country.

The Green Party Minister will officially launch the scheme in Galway at Aldi in Westside this afternoon at 1pm.

Speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan, the Minister welcomed the scheme and likened it to a similar scheme that was in place for glass bottles back in the 1980's...