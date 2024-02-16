Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Sennora Ward, who is reported missing form Tuam, Co. Galway since Saturday the 10th of February.

Sennora is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slim build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a beige jumper, blue jeans and white runners. She was also carrying a small white clutch bag.

Sennora may have travelled to Oranmore, Co. Galway in recent days.

Anyone with information regarding Sennora’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station at 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station