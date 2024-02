A group representing rank-and-file Gardai has decided not to invite the Garda Commissioner to its annual conference.

The GRA hasn't extended an invitation to Commissioner Drew Harris to its conference in Co Mayo in April.

Members of the Garda Representative Association are unhappy with a return to pre-covid rosters, and say emergency rosters during the pandemic gave them a better work-life balance.

Solicitor and former Garda, Patrick Horan, says officers are frustrated over the roster issue.