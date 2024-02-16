The official opening of the Slievemore Heritage Trail on Achill Island takes place today.

The trail covers an area approximately 3km in length and includes megalithic portal and court tombs as well as the famous Deserted Village.

An app has been developed which, along with QR codes attached to strategically placed posts, will allow the visitor to access information and stories about each site as they walk through the trail.

Minister Dara Calleary will officially open the trail later today.

He told Midwest News more about the trail and what it involves...

(pic - achilltourism.com)