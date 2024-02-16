RTE has been asked to disclose details of all exit packages, after a 450,000 euro payment to its former Chief Financial Officer Breda O'Keefe.



Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon has written to the Clerk of the Media Committee to request information on exit package payouts.



It's after it listed the names of 9 former executives or board members on Wednesday, who'd refused to attend, for reasons, including ill health.



Deputy Dillon who's a member of the Committee says more transparency is needed from the state broadcaster: