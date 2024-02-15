Six hundred and fifty eight million euro in funding is being provided for regional and local roads.

It represents an increase of 32 million euro according to the Department of Transport.

The money will be used to maintain to required standards more than 2 thousand 600 kilometres of roads.

A further 2 thousand 100 kilometres will be strengthened to improve the overall road quality on the network.

It includes an allocations of almost €36.7 million for county Mayo.

That's according to local Minister Dara Calleary who says the funding will be used to repair strengthen and maintain roads across the region to ensure they're fit for purpose.