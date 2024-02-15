Elected councillors on Mayo County Council have no intention of reconsidering their decision last month to cease cooperation with the Department of Integration until the necessary services are put in place to accommodate asylum seekers and refugees in Mayo. That’s according to the Fine Gael whip on the authority, Westport based cllr Peter Flynn.

He was responding on Midwest Radio’s Lunchtime News today to a request by Castlebar based Fianna Fail councillor Al McDonnell to seriously reconsider the unanimously supported motion.

At this week’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, Councillor Al McDonnell described the decision taken at the January meeting of the authority as ‘a grave error of judgement’ and described the motion and the debate on the day as “nothing more than a futile exercise.”

He was not in attendance for the vote on the day.

On Monday last Cllr McDonnell claimed that the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar took exception to the vote by Mayo councillors by condemning it two days later, on Jan 17th.

He argues that it’s logical that the vote in January was not helpful to county Mayo and urged his elected colleagues to reconsider the stance ahead of the 2024 roads allocations.

Cllr Flynn told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley today that there is no chance of the decision being reconsidered..