There are calls for a former RTE Chief Financial Officer to hand back a 450-thousand euro exit package.

It was revealed yesterday that former CFO, Breda O'Keeffe, was paid 450-thousand euro when she left her job at the state broadcaster.

RTE is also going to have to pay a tax liability due on the pay off.

Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, Brian Stanley, says the money should be repaid to the state broadcaster.