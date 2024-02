A Sinn Fein motion calling for the TV licence to be scrapped was defeated in the Dail yesterday evening.

A countermotion put forward by the Government passed by 78 votes to 56 in the chamber.

The opposition party wanted the licence to be replaced with direct Exchequer funding and for prosecutions for not paying the licence fee to be quashed.

The Taoiseach says the Government will make a decision on the future of the TV licence in the coming months.