Mayo county council needs to employ additional staff to go door to door asking householders to provide proof of how they are disposing of their rubbish.

That’s the view of Castlebar councillor Ger Deere.

The Fine Gael councillor says there must be more accountability if the scourge of indiscriminate dumping and fly tipping on the environment is to be eradicated.

The councillor who is involved in Castlebar Tidy Towns says the throwing of rubbish out the windows of vehicles along the roadside, is simply getting worse. Three weeks ago, Castlebar Tidy Towns did an extensive clean-up along the N5, and last Saturday repeated the exercise, and the amount of discarded rubbish was again just as bad.

Earlier this week, Minister Ossian Smyth signed the regulations that will allow local authorities to use CCTV, drones and other technologies to tackle illegal dumping and flytipping.

Cllr Deere has welcomed any means that can be used by local authorities to curb fly tipping and illegal dumping, but says the general public also have a vital role to play.

He’s been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley….