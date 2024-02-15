Uisce Eireann says that due to a burst watermain in Achill there will be a loss of water supply today (Thursday) affecting Shraheens, Ashleam, Bleanaskill, Glenco, Deereens Cloghmore, Currane Peninsula & Dooega.

The utility company says it is expected to have the watermain repaired and water restored as soon as possible. However, it may take a number of hours following repairs for normal water supply to return to all customers due to the size of the network impacted, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.