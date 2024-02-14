The weekend GP service in Castlebar needs to return as a matter of urgency to help reduce the weekend trolley figures at Mayo University Hospital. That's according to local election candidate Harry Barrett.

The Independent Castlebar candidate claims that sick people are being referred to the Emergency Dept of the hospital at weekends, when wait times at West doc are too long.

This, he says, is putting more pressure on the hospital and highlights the need for a weekend GP service.

A weekend “Doc rota” was in place in Castlebar previously and worked well, according to Mr Barrett.

He says that additional GP's would be required in order to allow the system to be restored.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....