The Cathaoirleach of Ballina, Knockmore based Independent councillor, Seamus Weir has raised concerns over the allocation of new Leader funding for Mayo, under the Leader Programme 2024-2029.

Details on the amount of funding that would be allocated to Mayo under the new Leader programme was due to be announced last October, and the Cathaoirleach says we are now almost two months into 2024 with no confirmation.

He raised the matter at Monday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, as he says he has a project locally that is at a standstill awaiting a funding allocation.

CEO of Mayo County Council Kevin Kelly responded saying that negotiations are ongoing and it’s expected that confirmation on the allocation is expected shortly.

Cathaoirleach Weir spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about his concern at the delay..