A review of the criteria currently in place for the allocation of Special Education teaching hours needs to be reviewed.

That's the view of Galway Independent TD Sean Canney.

He says that nearly 50% of schools in his constituency have received a cut in the amount of support teaching hours they receive.

Deputy Canney also says that some pupils who perform comfortably on standardised tests may have social, emotional, physical and language needs that are being ignored and unsupported by the Department.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about why he believes an urgent review is needed to ensure no child is left behind....