The Achill International Film Festival returns for its third year this May from Thursday 9th to Saturday 11th!

The event will welcome both filmmakers and movie fans to the island for three days of screenings.

Attendees will come together to enjoy this very special area and some of the finest new films produced recently from within Ireland and abroad.

As well as fun networking events and parties, the festival will also play host to entertaining Q & A sessions and fascinating panel discussions.

Between screenings, attendees can visit the breathtaking locations where the award-winning ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘My Sailor, My Love’ were filmed, enjoy the beautiful beaches that Achill has to offer as well as checking out the bars and restaurants in and around the island.

AIFF is dedicated to the advancement of filmmaking in the West of Ireland and being a link for all types of creatives from the industry.

Film fans are also warmly welcomed to attend and to view the Irish, European and even World premieres which will be proudly shown.

Irish cinema has never been more exciting or recognised on the world stage so get involved ~ you never know who you might meet at AIFF!

Limited passes can be purchased in advance online from Eventbrite.

For more information, visit www.achillinternationalfilmfestival.com