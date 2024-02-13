Gardaí in Mayo are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary that took place at a residence in Killasser, Swinford, County Mayo on Monday evening.

Between 7.00pm and 7.30pm, two persons entered the property in Killasser armed with what is understood to be a knife. The suspected offenders threatened the male occupant of the house. No injuries were sustained during the course of the incident.

A number of items were stolen from the house and the suspects fled the scene in the homeowner’s vehicle. The stolen vehicle was recovered yesterday evening in Coolaney, County Sligo.

An Incident Room has been established at Ballina Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Killasser, Aclare, Tobercurry, Coolaney and surrounding areas yesterday evening between 6.00pm and 8.30pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Any person who observed a 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser travelling in these areas is asked to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.