Sinn Féin will table a motion before the Dáil later today calling for an end to the TV License as we know it.

A policy document has also been published by the party in preparation for Cabinet talks, entitled ‘Delivering sustainable public sector broadcasting and an independent media sector.’

Mayo Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway Walsh is calling on her fellow Government TDs in the county to support her party’s proposal.

She says that the proposed plans would end the TV license and fund RTÉ as well as other public service media directly through Government budget.

Furthermore, Sinn Féin are calling for amnesty for those who haven’t paid their TV license fee, with some 13,000 people summoned before the courts last year on the subject.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the proposal ‘is just wrong.’

Erris Deputy Rose Conway-Walsh has been outlining the plans to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: