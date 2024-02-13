Areas across the county that were hit with power outages and damage to power lines during Storm Isha and Jocelyn last month are continuing to be impacted.

That’s one of the issues that was raised at yesterday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council.

Following council discussions, the council will invite Eir to the March monthly meeting of the local authority.

The importance of resolving the issue of reconnections and outages is not only paramount to people being able to communicate, but also for safety purposes.

Fianna Fail Councillor Damien Ryan is calling on Eir representatives to accept the invitation to meet with the council next month.

