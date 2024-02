Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team were called out to assist a person in the Benwiskin area yesterday.

An Garda Síochána arrived to the scene and alerted the Rescue Team to a hiker on steep ground who was unable to descend.

The Rescue Team was stood down shortly before 5:00pm after helping the individual down from the hill.

Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team, in a post on their social media, thanked Sligo Leitrim Gardaí for their assistance.

(pic Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team)