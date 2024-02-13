Three people are due to appear before Roscommon District Court this morning in connection with the theft of tools and tradesmen’s equipment.

As part of ongoing Garda investigations, two men and a woman were arrested and charged.

A planned day of action conducted by Castlerea Gardaí took place on February 8, involving searches in Counties Galway and Dublin.

During the course of these searches, the two men and woman, all in their 30s, were arrested and detained at Garda Stations in the Mayo/ Roscommon/ Longford Division.

A number of follow up searches took place at locations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region yesterday, and resulted in the recovery of a large amount of property.

This investigation is ongoing.