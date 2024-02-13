A businessman in County Mayo was in tears at the doorstep of his local Councillor yesterday morning after an increase in his rates bill.

Westport based Independent Councillor Christy Hyland has criticized the current system, having seen the first hand impact that it is having on those affected.

The business person in question’s rates bill has increased from €8,000 up to €80,000.

Councillor Hyland says that the current rates format is not sustainable for businesses and families and in the end they will just have to be forced to walk away.

He has been outlining his concerns to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley: