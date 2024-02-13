Funeral details have been announced for six year old Matthew Healy, who died tragically in Waterford last Friday.

The boy's remains will repose at his home in Cork this evening (Tuesday) from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, with requiem Mass scheduled for noon tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Watergrasshill.

The Funeral Mass will be followed by a private service at the Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy.

A vigil was held over the weekend in Waterford City in memory of the six-year-old, and prayers were also said at Sunday Mass.

Matthew's father has thanked people for their good wishes, but is now appealing for privacy for the family.

