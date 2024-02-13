Child Benefit is to be extended to 18 year olds who are still in full time education from May 1st.

It's part of proposals going to Cabinet this morning.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will bring the proposals to Cabinet this morning, and it will impact 18 year olds in full time education or who have a disability.

It's set to benefit families in respect of around 60,000 18 year olds up until their 19th birthday.

It had been initially planned to be introduced from September 2024.

However it’s understood Minister Humphreys will tell Cabinet today that the Department is now in a position to implement the measure from May 1st.