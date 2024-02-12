Two young students from Mayo were crowned winners of the recent Credit Union art competition.

Kevin Lee Sweeney of Ballina and Annamária Pecsi of Westport have won in their respective categories in the Irish League of Credit Unions 2023 Art Competition.

The prize giving event was held in Croke Park, Dublin on Sunday.

This year’s theme of the competition was ‘My Community & Me’, inspiring entrants to explore and express their own perspective on their local community.

As shown in the accompanied pictures, Kevin Lee has depicted St Muradech’s Cathedral in Ballina, on the banks of the River Moy.

Annamária’s art work shows a girl sitting in a space crowded by people – one of the many skilful displays shown at the event.

(pictures Credit Union / Mayo News)