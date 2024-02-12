A popular café based in Finisklin in Sligo has announced that it will close later this week.

Baker Boys has confirmed that they will shut this Thursday, February 15, after five years in business.

The owners thanked their staff and customers for their support in a post on social media today.

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins has posted his reaction to the closure.

He wrote on social media:

“Here is another fine business closing its doors.

“Government support through a reduction in VAT of 9% must happen.”