At today’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, elected councillors will be asked to support a motion calling for the ban of the erection of pole posters for the upcoming referendums and election throughout the county.

Castlebar based Fine Gael councillor Gere Deere will propose the motion.

Councillor Deere, an active member of Castlebar Tidy Towns for many years, believes that littering the landscape with election posters is a blight on the environment and argues that in a modern world the electorate can easily access photographs and information on any candidate through the media or social media sites.

The councillor has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about his motion that is due to go before councillors this afternoon and what is meant by “pole posters"...