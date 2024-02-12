Minister Ossian Smyth has signed the regulations that will allow local authorities to use CCTV, drones and other technologies to tackle illegal dumping and flytipping.

Ireland spends up to €100m each year dealing with illegal dumping and littering and the blight of indiscriminate dumping is continuously impacting on many areas of this region.

The Circular Economy Act 2022 made provision for the technology to be used in a way that complies with data protection regulations but a delay by the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) in developing local codes meant that it is only now, that the measures can be enforced.

Tuam based Fine Gael councillor Peter Roche has spoken to Midwest News on a number of occasions over the past 12 months over the ongoing frustration over fly tipping in areas of rural county Galway, and he has often highlighted the need for local authorities to use the technology now available to combat the crime.

While welcoming today’s development, he is now calling for additional resourcing for local authorities to deploy the technology and to upskill council staff.

He has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley….