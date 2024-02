Over 6 thousand 300 people have applied to become a Garda after the deadline for the new recruitment drive closed on Friday.

Garda figures show around a third of those who responded are between the ages of 35 and 49.

It's after the age limit for applicants was raised to 50.

Applicants will now undergo a series of assessments - including an online aptitude test, a competency-based interview and a fitness test.