Today, Michael Fitzmaurice, TD for Roscommon-Galway, announced that he is joining the newly formed political party: Independent Ireland.

The political party was set up by Independent TDs Michael Collins (Cork South West) and Richard O’Donoghue (Limerick County), in late 2023.

In a statement, Deputy Fitzmaurice said he has spent the last 12 months weighing up the landscape and was going to set up a party or leave politics.

He spoke to Midwest Radio's Tommy Marren this morning about his decision to join Independent Ireland....